Westport Country Playhouse Welcomes Newman's Own Foundation Fellow

Westport Country Playhouse welcomes Jacob Santos of Montville, Connecticut, as managing director fellow through the Newman's Own Foundation 2019-2020 Fellowship Program. He will work with Michael Barker, Playhouse managing director, in the administrative areas of the not-for-profit, professional theater, now in its 89th season.

"Jacob brings a new perspective to the Playhouse's managerial work," said Barker. "His judgement and knowledge are beyond his years, and as a recent college graduate his fresh perspective has already made us question assumptions and will lead to thoughtful analysis of our current practice."

Santos, 24, graduated cum laude from Southern Connecticut State University. He received a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, and a BA in Theatre. Santos was heavily involved in the theater community at his campus. He is the founder of the Crescent Players of Color, a coalition formed between current students and alumni of color. This group created a system of support for each other while promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion within the department. He has held the position of managing intern/casting associate at The Elm Shakespeare Company in New Haven. Santos is the 2019 recipient of The ASPIRE Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) LORT Leadership Award, Region 1 Finalist, and went on to win the 2019 Arts Impact Award at the KCACTF National Festival.

"I am honored to be part of the Newman's Own Foundation 2019-2020 Cohort!," said Santos. "Being the managing director fellow at Westport Country Playhouse is a dream job for me. My career goal is to become a theater manager with a focus on diversity and inclusion. I'm excited that my first steps into the industry are with the Playhouse which shares my creative values, and is growing from an already impressive 88-year legacy. I look forward to learning as much as I can from its excellent staff and creative team!"

Newman's Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is now in its fifth year of the fellowship program. The fellowship program places considerable emphasis on mentoring and training emerging young leaders by providing opportunities in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. The program includes an in-person and virtual professional development and leadership program designed in conjunction with nonprofit and philanthropic professionals and experts.

For Westport Country Playhouse information, go to www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.





