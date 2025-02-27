Westport Country Playhouse Presents 'Kids' Night' With Free Tickets To NATIVE GARDENS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse will present “Kids' Night at the Playhouse” on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., when kids and teens ages 18 and under will receive free admission to attend the comedy “Native Gardens” when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Running time is 90 minutes; no intermission. The promotion is in conjunction with “Kids' Night on Broadway,” a program of The Broadway League and presented by The New York Times, designed to spark a lifelong love of theatre in the next generation of theatregoers. To redeem the “Kids' Night at the Playhouse” offer, call the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177.

“Native Gardens” is about expectant parents Tania and Pablo Del Valle who move in next door to longtime suburbanites Virginia and Frank Butley. A dispute over their yard's property line spirals into an epic, flower-flinging war over taste, class, personal identity…and gardening. With Pablo's upcoming office barbecue party threatening the Butleys' plans for the future of their yard, can these couples ever learn to love their neighbor and mend the fences that separate them?

“Native Gardens” is written by Karen Zacarías, who was recently hailed by American Theatre magazine as one of the 10 most-produced playwrights in the U.S. Director is JoAnn M. Hunter.

Playing February 18 through March 8, “Native Gardens” is the fourth production in the Playhouse's 2024-25 “Season of Laughter,” a slate of five shows from October through April, chosen specifically to energize the community with a welcoming sense of warmth, humor, and joy. Next up is “Theatre People,” running March 25 – April 12, a comedy about married playwrights who are trying to concoct a surefire Broadway hit but create as much drama among themselves as on paper.

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/native-gardens/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.

