Westport Country Playhouse Cancels Upcoming Events Due to Concerns Over COVID-19

Wesport Country Playhouse has cancelled the following upcoming events:

The Pout-Pout Fish - Sun, Mar 15 at 1PM + 4PM

This Sunday's Family Festivities production of The Pout-Pout Fish has been canceled. Ticket buyers will receive a call from our box office and tickets will be moved to one of the future Family Festivities productions in our 2020-2021 Family Festivities season.

Connecticut Dance School's 2020 benefit - Fri, Mar 20 at 6:30PM

Connecticut Dance School has canceled their 2020 benefit, Celebrate Spring and Your Passion for Ballet! scheduled for March 20. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. Please contact Connecticut Dance School at 203-384-2492 with further questions.

Broadway Method Academy's 2019 Gala - Sat, Mar 21 at 6:30PM

Broadway Method Academy has canceled their 2019 Gala, A Night of a Thousand Stars scheduled for March 21. Please contact Broadway Method Academy at 203-675-3526 for more information.

As of today, they have not made the decision to cancel or postpone future events after March 21 including our Script in Hand reading of Mrs. Mannerly.

Visit their WEBSITE for further details.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You