Warner Theatre Will Host Mad Hatter Gala

Step through the looking glass into a world of wonder and elegance at the Warner Theatre’s Mad Hatter Gala. The 2025 Gala Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in The Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center.

Beginning at 5:00 pm, indulge in a soirée of hors d'oeuvres, vibrant cocktails, and the enchanting music of Modern Strings. During the cocktail hour, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for exclusive parties and bid on exciting silent auction experiences.

The evening will continue in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, transformed into a whimsy wonderland dining experience. Guests will enjoy an open bar, sumptuous dinner provided by Max’s Catering & Events, and live entertainment by Modern Strings. The festivities will also include a thrilling live auction emceed by Eric Hummel and a special presentation unveiling the Warner's path forward.

Don't miss this imaginative celebration in May - join the Warner Theatre for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, fine dining, and philanthropy! The Warner Theatre's 2025 Gala premier sponsor is Torrington Savings Bank.

Tickets are $225 per person. To reserve a table or to sponsor the 2025 Gala, please call Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020.

