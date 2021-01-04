Warner Theatre Presents a Staged Reading of BEDTIME STORIES by Norm Foster

One night only! The Warner Theatre will present a live-streamed staged reading of BEDTIME STORIES by Norm Foster on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 7:30 pm. This streaming event is free to all, but please consider making a donation when you register. To register for the event visit www.warnertheatre.org.

What Really Goes on Behind Closed Doors?

This play by Canada's comedic master, Norm Foster, takes a look at five different 'bedtime' stories. Sometimes there's more than a skeleton residing in the bedroom closet. Meet an aging rock star, a couple of burglars, the shock talk radio jockey and many others, and discover what really goes on in the bedroom.

A radio shock jock pays a couple to make love on the air. A woman visits a dying man she feels she hurt years ago. Two men rob a house and discover a shocking secret. An aging rock star is confronted by a groupie. An accident-prone stripper meets with her no-nonsense boss. A woman leaving her husband lectures the movers on the proper way to treat a lady. Six interconnected scenes about friendship, romance, and the true meaning of love that take place in the most private of rooms - the bedroom.

Five talented performers will play 15 different roles in this staged reading. The cast features Matt Austin, Frank Beaudry, Colleen Renzullo, Dick Terhune and Olivia Wadsworth. The reading is directed by Wes Baldwin.

This production is made possible with generous support from The Marine Family and the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The Warner Stage Company's presenting sponsor is Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Bedtime Stories is staged by arrangement with Pam Winter, GGA, www.ggagency.ca.

Due to the mature content and issues of language, this show is not suitable for children under 16 years of age.