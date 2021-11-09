WTG and ACT Present ALL TOGETHER NOW! This Weekend

The Windham Theatre Guild and Arts at the Capitol Theatre (ACT) announced that they will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.

The collaborative performances are scheduled for November 12th and 13th at 7:00 pm and November 14th at 2:00 pm at ACT, 896 Main Street, Willimantic.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including American Idiot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Company, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Women, Oliver, Once on This Island, Ragtime, Sister Act, Songs for a New World, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Waitress.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

The WTG and ACT are excited to be collaborating on this unique event to bring a live production, featuring a selection of some of MTI's best Broadway music, to Windham audiences. The show will feature performers and a creative team comprised of individuals from both organizations.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students (plus a $1 processing fee for each ticket) and can be purchased by calling 860-423-2245 or visiting www.windhamtheatreguild.org.

Seating will be on a first come, first served basis and at least one seat will be required between each party.

Per the Town of Windham's mask mandate, all audience members will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.