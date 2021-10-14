WTG Presents NOW AND THEN This Weekend Plus Shoe Fundraiser

The WTG will present Now and Then, a romantic comedy, live on stage at the Burton Leavitt Theatre on October 15 & 16 at 7:30pm and October 17 at 2 pm.

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby. the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices... and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased online or by calling 860-423-2245.

All audience members are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status per the Town of Windham's mask mandate.

Seating will include social distancing between parties of approximately 3 feet.

The Windham Theatre Guild is working with the Funds2Orgs Group to collect 2500 pairs of gently worn shoes of all types and sizes. The collection period begins on October 1st and runs until November 30th. If successful, the WTG will earn $1,000 to support the operations of the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

The shoes collected are consolidated and shipped to many micro-enterprise partners around the world, where they are sold to small business owners for a low price. This arrangement allows micro-entrepreneurs to sell the shoes to those in need while also supporting themselves.

Shoes will be collected at all WTG performances in October and November including Now and Then, Ghost Stories to Scare the Dickens Out of You and All Together Now!.

In addition, shoes can be dropped off at the theatre on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am to noon and Sunday, October 24th from 1 pm to 3 pm.

For more information, please contact us at 860-423-2245 or windhamtheatre@aol.com.