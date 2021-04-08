Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WTG Presents LAST GAS by John Cariani

Last Gas will be livestreamed on April 9th & 10th at 7:30pm. 

Apr. 8, 2021  

Windham Theatre Guild presents Last Gas by John Cariani coming up on Friday and Saturday, April 9th and 10th.

Jerilynn Labas is making her WTG directorial debut and has assembled a talented cast of actors who will bring this show to you at home virtually.

Last Gas is about Nat Paradis, a Red Sox-loving dad who manages Paradis' Last Convenient Store, the last place to get gas before the Canadian border. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he's forced to choose between new love and old. A hilarious and heartbreakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to "get back to happy."

Last Gas will be livestreamed on April 9th & 10th at 7:30pm. Get your tickets now at http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49698.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark
Danny Becker
Danny Becker

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories
Westport Country Playhouse Presents TELLING MLIMAS TALE Documentary Photo

Westport Country Playhouse Presents TELLING MLIMA'S TALE Documentary

Yale School of Drama Announces Design Department Reorganization and Leadership Succession Photo

Yale School of Drama Announces Design Department Reorganization and Leadership Succession

TheaterWorks Hartford Presents Adam Rapps THE SOUND INSIDE with Maggie Bofill and Ephraim Photo

TheaterWorks Hartford Presents Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE with Maggie Bofill and Ephraim Birney

University Of Saint Joseph Presents Civil Rights Film Series Photo

University Of Saint Joseph Presents Civil Rights Film Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • Suidoosterfees Brings A Safe, Intimate Theatre Experience
  • The Africa Institute Announces 'Global Ghana' Cultural and Scholarly Programs for 2021-22
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Albert Meintjes & Tanja Storm Will Appear in Concert at The Drama Factory