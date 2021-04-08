WTG Presents LAST GAS by John Cariani

Windham Theatre Guild presents Last Gas by John Cariani coming up on Friday and Saturday, April 9th and 10th.

Jerilynn Labas is making her WTG directorial debut and has assembled a talented cast of actors who will bring this show to you at home virtually.

Last Gas is about Nat Paradis, a Red Sox-loving dad who manages Paradis' Last Convenient Store, the last place to get gas before the Canadian border. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he's forced to choose between new love and old. A hilarious and heartbreakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to "get back to happy."

Last Gas will be livestreamed on April 9th & 10th at 7:30pm. Get your tickets now at http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49698.