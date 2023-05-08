WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in October

The event is on Thursday, October 12 at 8 pm.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in October

- The Warner Theatre is excited to welcome WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, October 12 at 8 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 am.

For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.



