Video: Go Behind the Scenes of FOOTLOOSE from New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre, a company known for their edgy and inventive productions, shares behind the scenes video footage of their upcoming musical, Footloose!

This year, in order to keep the stage "ventilated" for longer periods of time NPT is filming some of the scenes in Footloose and will integrate those into the live stage version of their show. The state of the art theatre at Black Rock Church in Fairfield CT features a large big screen that will show those scenes as part of the live production.

In this "behind the scenes" clip, Tori Stapleton ("Lass-O") sings "Still Rockin" and her back up dancers include Blanca Grande and Katherine Griffin. Director and choreographer J. Clayton Winters, and film and video producer, Mark Holleran (Holleran media) will put the show "music video" together, so to see the finished product come to the show!

This multi media live production will open on Aug 20 (7pm), Aug 21 (2pm and 7pm) Get tickets here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53896

View the digital BroadwayWorld Stage Mag program here: https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com/classic/FOOTLOOSE--NEW-PARADIGM-THEATRE-1512.