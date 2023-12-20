Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

VIDEO: Watch Highlights of DREAMGIRLS At Goodspeed Opera House

Featuring the unforgettable hits "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only,” this is one Goodspeed production you won’t want to miss!

Dec. 20, 2023

Watch video highlights of Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS, running through Dec 30, 2023 at The Goodspeed Opera House. 

Stars rise and fall… but dreams live forever! A 1960s Motown girl group catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance.

Featuring the unforgettable hits "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only,” this is one Goodspeed production you won’t want to miss!

The cast features Jos N. Banks, Chuckie Benson, Trejah Bostic, Robert Cornelius, Shantel Cribbs, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Keirsten Hodgens, Alfred E. Jackson, Mykal Kilgore, Diva LaMarr, Melanie Loren, Evan Tyrone Martin, Joel Oliver, Kwame M. Remy, Aalon Smith, Montria Walker, Jalisa Williams, Sierra Wilson and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, Choreographed by Breon Arzell, Music Direction by Christie Chiles Twillie, Scenic Design by Arnel Sancianco, Costume Design by Samantha C. Jones, Lighting Design by Jason Lynch & Adam Honore, Sound Design by Jay Hilton, Orchestrations by Mark G. Meadows, Hair, Wig & Make-Up Design by Earon Chew Nealey, Production Stage Manager Jamie Berry, Casting by ARC: Amber Snead, CSA.

