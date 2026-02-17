Andrew Lloyd Webber to be Honored at Goodspeed's 2026 Gala

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrew Lloyd Webber, one of the most influential figures in musical theatre, will be honored by Goodspeed Musicals at their 2026 Gala & Auction on May 30. Lord Lloyd Webber, an EGOT-winning composer, will be honored with the Goodspeed Musicals Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre, which recognizes individuals with extraordinary talent and impact on the art form.



Lloyd Webber has composed the scores of some of the world’s most famous musicals. His shows have run continuously in London’s West End for 50 years and ran for 43 uninterrupted years on Broadway.



When the original Sunset Boulevard joined School of Rock, CATS, and The Phantom of the Opera, he equalled Rodgers & Hammerstein’s record of four shows running simultaneously on Broadway. He is one of the select group of artists with EGOT status, having received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.



Recent highlights include the 2025 Broadway revival of Sunset Blvd., which won three Tony Awards; in 1995, the original Broadway production won seven Tonys. In 2026, The Phantom of the Opera will mark 40 continuous years in London’s West End at His Majesty’s Theatre on Haymarket. The Phantom of the Opera is also the longest-running musical on Broadway in history; in 1988, the original Broadway production won seven Tonys. His latest musical on Broadway is Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which will open in April. In 2018, Lloyd Webber was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.



In addition to his work as a composer, Lloyd Webber owns six London theatres including the iconic London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the latter of which was completely restored and renovated in 2021. This was the largest project ever undertaken by a private theatre owner. He is passionate about the importance of musical education and diversity in the arts and provides student scholarships through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.



Andrew Lloyd Webber was knighted in 1992, created an honorary life peer in 1997, and made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by King Charles III in 2024. Founded in 1348, this is the highest British civilian honour. Andrew Lloyd Webber is the only person from the arts in the Garter's history granted this personal honour by the monarch.



Goodspeed Musicals 2026 Gala & Auction will be held at the historic New Haven Lawn Club on May 30, 2026. The event is black-tie optional. The evening begins at 5:00 p.m. with a cocktail party, hors d’oeuvres and live music followed by a five-course, sit-down dinner. Entertainment, a live auction of unique experiences and a paddle raise will lead up to the award presentation and a gala performance celebrating the music of Lord Lloyd Webber. The evening’s fundraising will benefit Goodspeed’s ongoing development and support of new musicals and reimagining of the classics.



Tables and tickets for the Gala & Auction may be purchased by contacting Frank Stilwagner, director of development, at fstilwagner@goodspeed.org or 860-615-0367 as well as online.

VIP tickets, which include an exclusive cocktail reception with Lloyd Webber and premium seating, are available now. Standard tickets will go on sale March 13. Sponsorship opportunities are also available at several giving levels. For patrons who wish to support Goodspeed Musicals and are unable to attend, there are three other ways to participate: placing a Tribute ad in the Gala Program, making a monetary donation or bidding on the Silent Auction.



Previous honorees of the award include: Julie Andrews, Jason Robert Brown, Martin Charnin, Kristin Chenoweth, Sue Frost, Ira Gershwin, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, William Ivey Long, Thomas Meehan, Michael P. Price, Chita Rivera, Gerald Schoenfeld, Stephen Schwartz, Susan Stroman, Charles Strouse, the Verdon Fosse Legacy, Tommy Tune, Tony Walton, and Paul Williams.

