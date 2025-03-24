U.S. Amateur Premiere of THE FERRYMAN Comes to Hole in the Wall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first U.S. amateur production of Jez Butterworth's Tony Award-winning play, "The Ferryman," will open on March 28 at Hole in the Wall Theater at 116 Main St.

Set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles in 1981, the play follows the large rural family of a former Irish Republican Army (IRA) volunteer who disappeared 10 years ago, and whose body has just been found - leading to inevitable tensions and threats from familiar outsiders as the Carney family gathers for their annual harvest.

HITW's production is directed by Terrance J. Peters and Alexandria Palazzo and produced by Keith Fiermonte and Laurie Maria Cabral. It features a wide range of ages in the 21-person cast, as young as seven years old.

"I was incredibly lucky to stumble upon this show on a whim in the spring of 2019. From the moment I saw it, I fell in love with the world and characters Jez Butterworth created," said Peters. "It felt like a rare gem-deeply personal yet vast in scope, telling a focused story on the nature of vanishing with the weight of a modern Shakespeare. This story of one life-changing day for a family in Armagh masterfully balances heartfelt comedy with an almost supernatural drama."

"The Ferryman" first premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in London in 2017. It premiered on Broadway in October of 2018, where it ran until July of 2019.

"On finding out the rights were available just a short few years later, it was hard to think of any other play to bring to life on Hole in the Wall's stage," said Peters. "Bringing this story to new audiences and our community in CT is an absolute honor. I really hope this powerful play lingers with people - audiences and theater makers alike - so that it might be told again and again, hopefully long before another decade passes."

"The writing is brilliant and this cast is amazing," said Jeremy Gable, who plays Quinn Carney, the brother of the former IRA volunteer who disappeared. "What I love about Quinn is that when the day begins, he's just a man taking care of his family. If he wasn't hit with the big news that begins this play, his life would proceed as usual: hectic and messy and imperfect, but also filled with joy and love."

