Touchstone Crystal Fundraiser To Benefit Playhouse On Park

Consider your holiday shopping lists, enhancements for your holiday outfits, upcoming birthdays, and more!

Nov. 08, 2022  

Join Playhouse on Park for a Touchstone Crystal "Party for a Purpose" virtual fundraiser, courtesy of Playhouse patron Lesley Frey. When you shop via this link: www.touchstonecrystal.com/0BBUOR3O through November 30th, 2022, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Playhouse on Park!

Consider your holiday shopping lists, enhancements for your holiday outfits, upcoming birthdays, and more! Shop 'til you drop and then share some photos of what you purchased by tagging @PlayhouseOnPark on Instagram or "Playhouse on Park Theatre" on Facebook. There is truly something for everyone!

It is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive, and this is a wonderful way to do so this holiday season. Thank you for supporting Playhouse on Park. A special thank you to Lesley Frey for this wonderful opportunity.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.



Pantochinos CHRISTMAS CAROL Debuts in Milford For The Holidays Photo
Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL Debuts in Milford For The Holidays
Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford will debut it’s new musical panto “Christmas Carol” December 2 through 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.
Sherman Players Will Present ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Next Month Photo
Sherman Players Will Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Next Month
The Sherman Players presents its final show of the 2022 season, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, by Joe Landry. The show will be produced by Matt Austin and Michael Schaner and will be directed by Steve Stott of Brookfield. This production replaces the previously announced PRIDE AND PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill.
Review: LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of Connecticut Photo
Review: LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of Connecticut
Ken Ludwig's hilarious Lend Me a Tenor is thrilling audiences at Music Theatre of Connecticut. If you've seen this show before, you really need to see this production. The book is strong and clever enough to survive any ensemble and any director, but this production features an all-professional cast and exceptional direction by Pamela Hill.
Torrington Symphony Orchestra to Present A HOLIDAY CONCERT in December Photo
Torrington Symphony Orchestra to Present A HOLIDAY CONCERT in December
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A HOLIDAY CONCERT,” on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature seasonal holiday favorites accompanied by a vocal ensemble.

November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

November 5, 2022

November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

