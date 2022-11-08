Touchstone Crystal Fundraiser To Benefit Playhouse On Park

Join Playhouse on Park for a Touchstone Crystal "Party for a Purpose" virtual fundraiser, courtesy of Playhouse patron Lesley Frey. When you shop via this link: www.touchstonecrystal.com/0BBUOR3O through November 30th, 2022, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Playhouse on Park!

Consider your holiday shopping lists, enhancements for your holiday outfits, upcoming birthdays, and more! Shop 'til you drop and then share some photos of what you purchased by tagging @PlayhouseOnPark on Instagram or "Playhouse on Park Theatre" on Facebook. There is truly something for everyone!

It is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive, and this is a wonderful way to do so this holiday season. Thank you for supporting Playhouse on Park. A special thank you to Lesley Frey for this wonderful opportunity.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.