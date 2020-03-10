Tom The Suit Forst Returns For A Second 2ND ACT At Palace Theater Waterbury

Back by popular demand, Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist and Singer/Songwriter Tom "The Suit" Forst, will return for a second, 2ND ACT on April 21, 6:00pm, as part of the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on-line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

The event includes a light supper with a cash bar available. Sponsors are OLLI the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms. OLLI and AARP members enjoy a discount and pay $20 when they purchase in advance by phone or in-person.

Forst, an electrifying blues-rock performer and one of the most popular presenters to date in this unique storytelling series, has been extremely busy since his first presentation, From the Board Room to the Bandstand in September 2018. Last year at age 68, Forst embarked on a whirlwind tour of China and dropped two albums. Currently he's touring to support his newest album, "World of Broken Hearts," along with his debut album "On Fire". He will have CD's for sale at the event. Forst now 69 is a tireless performer continuing to pursue his dream and building his career as a full-time rocker.

He'd perform 365 days a year and still feel he had more to give!

Hear him tell the story of how he planned for his 2ND ACT early in his corporate career and how it allowed him to embrace his passion at age 65.





