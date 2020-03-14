Theatreworks Hartford to Suspend All Shows and Events as of Monday

Theatreworks Hartford will suspend all shows and events as of Monday:

"Despite our best efforts to work within the CDC recommendations and keep our doors open, we have decided to join with our industry colleagues and take preventative action to contain and manage the current spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Given rapidly evolving concerns, we've made the difficult decision to cancel all shows and events as of Monday March 16. This includes all remaining performances of EVERY BRILLIANT THING as well as our upcoming production of THE CAKE (though we hope to present both in the future).



We anticipate re-opening our doors in early June in time to present the 4th and 5th shows of our current season as scheduled. Subscribers and single ticket buyers impacted by this are encouraged to donate their tickets to the theater as tax-deductible contributions. As a nonprofit trying to sustain our staff through this difficult time, we would be extraordinarily appreciative of all charitable contributions that help us continue operating through this unprecedented crisis. However, you may also exchange into any future performances.



We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we try to make decisions in the best interest of our city, our team, and our community. Please take care of yourselves and each other. We're ready to welcome you back.



We will be in touch next week to help current ticket-holders reschedule and answer any questions.



Our website and social media platforms will keep you up-to-date."





