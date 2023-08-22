TheatreWorks New Milford Premieres SCOTLAND ROAD in September

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Jeffrey Hatcher
's compelling drama, Scotland Road, directed by Jocelyn Beard.
In the last decade of the twentieth century, a beautiful young woman in nineteenth-century clothing is found floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. When rescued, she says only one word: "Titanic." The woman, Winifred, is taken to an isolated spot on the coast of Maine where an expert on the sinking of the liner, a mysterious man named John, has arranged to interrogate her for six days. His goal: to crack her story, get her to confess she’s a fake, and reveal her true identity; his one clue: her enigmatic references to an unknown place called “Scotland Road.”
The cast features Adam Battelstein
of Kent, Erin Shaughnessy
of New Milford, Heather Haneman of Brooklyn, NY, and Noel Desiato
of Sherman.
Opening night is on Friday Sept 22nd and continues for three weekends until Saturday Oct 7th. Show times are 8:00 pm with a matinee on Sunday Oct 1stt at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.
Dress Rehearsal on Thursday Sept 21st at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday Sept 28 at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.
All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us
or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.