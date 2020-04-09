TheaterWorks To Stream LIVING ROOM And GET SAUCED Through the Spring

TheaterWorks announced today that their virtual series LIVING ROOM and GET SAUCED will continue to stream weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays through the spring season.



LIVING ROOM is an intimate music series, where you're invited to kick back and put your feet up in YOUR living room (or kitchen or bathtub?) every Wednesday's at 7:30 as our artists keep the vibe kicking. Artists from around town and/or plucked from our stage play a set live, streaming live on Instagram and Facebook.



GET SAUCED is a new addition to our programming. Spend a happy hour, Thursday's at 5:30, with Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, as he welcomes us into his kitchen and a couple of friends (digitally) stop by for a chat. Memories, good times, and the sauce all served up featuring special guests and familiar faces from our stage.



Stream live on FB (TheaterWorks Hartford) and Instagram (@twhartford.org)





