TheaterWorks Hartford Issues Statement About The Coronavirus

A Message from TheaterWorks Hartford about the Coronavirus:



"We have been paying close attention to the news and recommendations of health officials. As you might imagine the health and safety of our audience, our staff, and our artists is the most important thing to us. With the onset of The State of Connecticut's Public Health Emergency, we are doubling down on our health and safety standards, and are implementing additional protective measures in all of our spaces.

Our daily cleaning standards are high. But with recent global health concerns, here's what we're doing to keep everyone healthy:

We've increased the frequency of disinfecting commonly touched areas.

We've instructing our staff and artists to follow CDC guidelines by washing their hands more often.

We've placed additional alcohol based sanitizers and tissues in the lobby for your use.

We've suspended program recycling.

All staff and audience have been asked to stay home if they're not feeling well.

And as you know, we're always flexible. Tickets can be rescheduled at any time. Give us a call and we'll help.

And because theater is an effort of collaboration, here's some things you can do to protect yourself, your family and others:



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide comprehensive information on COVID-19 here.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds - especially after visiting a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

If you don't have soap and water, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Cover your entire hands and allow them to dry thoroughly

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow. Dispose of the tissue immediately. Wash your hands as noted above

Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick. If you are a caretaker for someone who is sick, wear a face-mask

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you posted about all plays and events - for the most up to date information visit twhartford.org."





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You