The Westbrook Inn Presents Stagebites, a New Theater Production Company

The Westbrook Inn presents "Stagebites," a new theatre production company which offers new plays by professional writers performed by the best of professional actors, coupled with a delicious and elegant luncheon of appetizer, entrée, dessert and wine for 49.95.

On this month's menu are plays by Kim Hill (Cheers, One Day at a Time,) Susan Cinoman (The Goldbergs) and Teresa Fogel. Featured performers are Barbara Hentschel, Emilie Hannon, Kimberly Squires, Kiley Soulier and Rachel Skalka. The special guest star is Yvonne Perry, a resident actress at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, and known to fans of "As the World Turns." There will be a talk back after the play readings for those who would like to chat.

Tickets may be purchased at Westbrookinn.com or call 860-399-4777.

Where:

The Westbrook Inn 976 Boston Post Road Westbrook,06498 phone:860-399-4777

What:

Stagebites, Luncheon, Plays and Wine

When:

February 21, 2020 11:30-2:00 pm





