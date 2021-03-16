The Warner Theatre to Present MOTHERHOOD As Part of International Playwrights Festival Virtual Edition

The Warner Theatre will present the eleventh installation of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - MOTHERHOOD by Lawrence Aronovitch (Ontario, Canada) - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, March 26 at 7:00 pm.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival will be a virtual event - each production will be recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday until April.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

Each production will be available to view online for a period of two weeks before being taken down. There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family and Thomaston Savings Bank.

Streaming for MOTHERHOOD will begin Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:59 pm. The production is directed by Isabel Carrington and features Caroline Ahlman, Marilyn Olsen, Tina Parziale, and Kathleen Telesco. Original music by James P. Luurtsema and videography by Jeffrey B. Schlichter.

After years of trying, Ruth is finally pregnant. But then she learns she has cancer. Does she treat the disease or protect her unborn child? A story about motherhood, its selflessness and selfishness, and the constantly changing relationship between parent and child.

Lawrence became a playwright after a career in the space program. He has written plays about scientists, poets, politicians, tailors, dancers, and ex-kings. His most recent play, "One Small Step," about the moon landing in 1969, was named Best Production at the 2019 InspiraTO Festival in Toronto.

Please note this production contains adult language and may not be suitable for all audiences.