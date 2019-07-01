The Warner Presents Broadway Experience: BEETLEJUICE

Join the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education on August 18 for a fun-filled day in New York City to see the 8-time Tony Award-nominated smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE, on Broadway!

The Broadway Experience excursion includes round-trip transportation from the Warner Theatre to NYC via coach bus provided by Dattco and a ticket to see BEETLEJUICE on Broadway.

There will be time to explore NYC and for guests to purchase lunch or dinner on their own, if desired. The bus departs from the WTCAE on Sunday, August 18 at 10 am and will return to the WTCAE at 10:30 pm. Cost per person is just $109! Spaces are very limited.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please call the WTCAE at 860-489-7180 x 148.





