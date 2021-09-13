The Palace Theatre to Offer Complementary Tickets To Healthcare Workers For Eli Young Band Show On Friday

On Friday, September 17, multi-platinum country music hitmakers Eli Young Band will make their way to The Palace Theatre in Stamford. To celebrate reopening its doors for live performances, and to honor the healthcare heroes who made it possible, The Palace is giving away 200 complimentary tickets to healthcare workers.

"We are incredibly grateful to the physicians, nurses and other health care professionals who continue to work tirelessly battling the pandemic and saving lives," said Michael Moran, President & CEO of The Palace. "No one is more deserving of a night out, taking in the joys of live entertainment close to home."

With smash singles claiming Billboard's number one Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year, Eli Young Band has earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA, and Teen Choice Awards. The group has sold out venues from coast to coast as strong headliners while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGRaw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker, and Dave Matthews Band.

The evening also features Connecticut singer-songwriter Jason Ingriselli of Cheshire, noted for his unique and powerful country sound, who will open for the band.

To redeem the complementary ticket offer, healthcare workers may call the box office at 203-325-4466.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, visit www.palacestamford.org or follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.

About The Palace Theatre: The 1,636-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic and social life of the community.