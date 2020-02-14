The Palace Theater Will Celebrate Its 15 Year Anniversary in May

The Palace Theater's annual end of year bash will cap off the venue's fifteenth anniversary since its reopening, with a Palace-wide party on May 15 to mark this milestone. The party kicks-off with an outdoor happy hour in the loading dock at 5pm then the doors open for more fun throughout the theater at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale now for CELEBRATE 15: Party at the Palace! and can be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on- line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000. A discount is offered for groups of ten or more - buy nine, get the tenth ticket free!

Each space in the theater includes live entertainment, dancing, specialty drinks, and plentiful food stations all night long. Tickets are $75 a person and include two drink tickets, the food and dessert stations and complimentary beer tasting. If you haven't yet experienced this end-of-season event before, this is the year to gather up your friends and come. A fabulous evening of music, dancing, and delicious food is guaranteed!

A fun new feature this year is the opportunity to be a Signature Sponsor that includes two tickets to the event and signing your name on the commemorative Celebrate 15 wall.

Entertainment Lineup Includes:

• Crosseyed Cat

• Shaded Soul, dance band

• Eran Troy Danner

• Shae Apland & Marissa Famiglietti

with Joseph Jacovino

• The John Mobilio Jazz Experience

with Bea Forgione

• Nathaniel Zembruski





