The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Though not a traditional year, The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory has worked hard to ensure that its traditional holiday presentation of The Nutcracker will go on. The 2020 production will be presented virtually from the Warner Theatre's Main Stage during the first two weekends of December. Six performances will be streamed with additional opportunities to view recorded shows.

All dance roles will feature trainees of The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory. These students have come from across the nation to train and further their developing artistry, under strict pandemic constraints. Cameo roles will be performed by children from The Torrington School of Ballet. The mysterious Dr. Drosselmeyer will once again be portrayed by accomplished European stage actor Thomas Evertz.

Originally conceived by Sharon Dante, this year's production is an abridged version of The Nutmeg's beloved classic. The Nutcracker features original choreography by Nutmeg's faculty including Artistic Director Victoria Mazzarelli, Ballet Master Tim Melady, Joan Kunsch, Denise Limoli, Cassie Sprance and Susan Szabo.

One special feature of this year's digital presentation is a narration by Dr. Drosselmeyer. Designed to preserve a story line of this iconic ballet despite the need to shorten its presentation, the addition of spoken word will delight the youngest of audiences and offer a reimagined experience for those who return to this classic year after year.

In addition to these streamed presentations, The Nutmeg is also producing a movie unique to downtown Torrington. "Clara's Dream - A Nutcracker Story" will be filmed at locations on Main Street, the Warner Theatre and the historic Hotchkiss-Fyler House. More details about how to purchase this film will be forthcoming.

"This year, for all of us, has called for innovation and momentum forward," says Victoria Mazzarelli. "Though we've been pushed into rethinking how we go on, and while of course we will miss performing in front of live audiences, we're getting excited about the new ways we're bringing the magic of The Nutcracker directly into people's homes this season."

Streamed performances of The Nutcracker are as follows: Friday, December 4 at 6:00 pm Saturday, December 5 at 6:00 pm Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 pm Friday, December 11 at 6:00 pm Saturday, December 12 at 12:00 pm Sunday, December 13 at 12:00 pm.

