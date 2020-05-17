The Little Theatre of Manchester Cancels the Rest of its 2020 Season

The Journal Inquirer has reported that The Little Theatre of Manchester will cancel the rest of its 2020 plays and musicals due to the impacts of COVID-19. This was the theatre's 60th anniversary season.

Little Theatre of Manchester had originally planned to postpone its April production, "Other Desert Cities," but due to the evolving nature of the health crisis, has decided for health and safety reasons to cancel the entire season. The season also included "In the Heights", "Enchanted April," and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

LTM's Executive Director Dwayne Harris said, "We just couldn't see a path forward that guaranteed the safety of our casts, volunteers, and audiences.

"We, like so many other organizations, are making incredibly painful decisions in the wake of this pandemic, but we determined this is the only viable and responsible path forward."

