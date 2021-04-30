Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Guthrie Brothers Present SCARBOROUGH FAIR, A Simon & Garfunkel Experience

The show highlights the brothers' deep spiritual connection to this music, and to the 60s, the period that made it all happen.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. From their first startlingly authentic rendition of "Sound of Silence," to their playful version of "Cecilia," Jeb Guthrie and Jock Guthrie will have every audience member smiling and singing along.

Through songs, stories, trivia, and humor, Jeb and Jock pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel and playfully engage the audience along the way. The show highlights the brothers' deep spiritual connection to this music, and to the 60s, the period that made it all happen.

INSIDE SOCIALLY DISTANCED SEATING

TICKETS: VIP $32 / GENERAL SECTION $24

Visit cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824

KEEPING YOU SAFE

Over the last year, we have worked diligently to develop a reopening plan that prioritized your health and safety. New procedures include scheduled arrival times, assigned seating, reduced capacity to allow for ample social distance, and much more. For a full list of safety and health policies and procedures, please visit www.cheneyhall.org/safety.

BY PURCHASING TICKETS, YOU ARE AGREEING TO ABIDE BY ALL LITTLE THEATRE OF MANCHESTER SAFETY AND HEALTH POLICIES AND PROCEDURES, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING: All patrons are required to wear masks. Masks must remain on the entire time. Masks will not be supplied at the theatre.

ABOUT THE GUTHRIE BROTHERS

The Guthries' original music received national attention with the release of their self-titled, debut album. The album garnered extensive airplay on both Americana and Country radio stations. About the album, Billboard magazine said, "Many stations will find the well-written, heartfelt lyrics and wonderful harmonies a welcome addition to their airwaves." The album has been re-released and can be heard and purchased online at the iTunes Music Store and Rhapsody.


