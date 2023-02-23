Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month

The performance is on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.

Feb. 23, 2023  
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month

The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater. This award-winning, elaborately-designed concert will include funky instrumentals, pop-sounding tunes, energetic jazz, gospel, lots of horns and straight-up FUNK! Tickets are on sale now starting at $59 and can be reserved by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or visiting The Bushnell Box Office during regular business hours.

The Trilogy Tour will feature a mix of songs from The Trilogy Albums, as well as the greatest hits from Brian Culbertson's catalog. Over the course of crafting a 25-album catalog and architecting nearly 40 Billboard No. 1 singles as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record. Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus. Culbertson composed thirty songs that populate the three albums in The Trilogy that describes the three-part arc of a long-term relationship: the hot and steamy "falling in love" phase, the rocky middle when perhaps they even break up for a bit, and the couple reunites to live "happily ever after" phase. Whether you're listening to music from The Trilogy on record or live in concert, you're hearing an eclectic, entertaining and engaging set from an artist at the peak of his power.

For the most up-to-date information on The Bushnell's COVID safety protocols, please visit bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19.




Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS
Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Scaredy Kat Presents,” on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit.
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford Photo
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatres 11th Annual Gala Next Month Photo
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.
TheatreWorks New Milfords PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Direc Photo
TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan
TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of  N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.

More Hot Stories For You


Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTSWestport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS
February 22, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Scaredy Kat Presents,” on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit.
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next MonthComedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
February 21, 2023

On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.
TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David GalliganTheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan
February 20, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of  N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in AprilBEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April
February 20, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ﻿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am.
Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next MonthSquare One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month
February 20, 2023

Square One Theatre Company presents playwright John Pielmeier's taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama Agnes of God, inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York.
share