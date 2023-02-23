The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month

The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater. This award-winning, elaborately-designed concert will include funky instrumentals, pop-sounding tunes, energetic jazz, gospel, lots of horns and straight-up FUNK! Tickets are on sale now starting at $59 and can be reserved by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or visiting The Bushnell Box Office during regular business hours.

The Trilogy Tour will feature a mix of songs from The Trilogy Albums, as well as the greatest hits from Brian Culbertson's catalog. Over the course of crafting a 25-album catalog and architecting nearly 40 Billboard No. 1 singles as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record. Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus. Culbertson composed thirty songs that populate the three albums in The Trilogy that describes the three-part arc of a long-term relationship: the hot and steamy "falling in love" phase, the rocky middle when perhaps they even break up for a bit, and the couple reunites to live "happily ever after" phase. Whether you're listening to music from The Trilogy on record or live in concert, you're hearing an eclectic, entertaining and engaging set from an artist at the peak of his power.

For the most up-to-date information on The Bushnell's COVID safety protocols, please visit bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19.