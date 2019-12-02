The Best Cyber Monday Theater Deals in Connecticut

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out our best deals in Connecticut below!

Even if you're not from Connecticut, you may have heard about this East coast holiday favorite, which is a retelling of the classic Christmas story straight from the mouths of CT legends. Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum and Benedict Arnold are just some of the cast of characters in A Connecticut Christmas Carol at Goodspeed Opera House, and whether you've seen it every year or it's your first time, a $34 ticket will appeal to Tiny Tims and Scrooges alike.

You've read Pride & Prejudice. You've seen film adaptations of Pride & Prejudice. You may have even seen Pride & Prejudice on the stage. But you've never seen it like this before. We've got $29 tickets to this new, feminist, farcical retelling of the classic, and we're certain you won't want to miss Pride & Prejudice at Long Wharf, no matter how well you think you know the story.

Facts aren't always what they appear in The Lifetime of a Fact at Theaterworks Hartford, a timely and comical play about a fact-checker and a celebrated author who don't see eye to eye. But the fact that we've got $20 tickets to the acclaimed show? Double checked.

Ever wondered what would've happened to your favorite characters from Christmas classics once they'd grown up? Christmas on the Rocks at Theaterworks Hartford is here to answer that hypothetical question, and at the center of that answer is the local bar they all visit to drown their woes. Snag $20 tickets to this hilariously original show and you'll find yourself feeling just a little bit more confident about your own holiday behavior.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You