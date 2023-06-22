The Ballard Institute Presents MARVELOUS METAMORPHOSES By Sova Dance Theater On July 8

Bring the family to an engaging Sova Dance & Puppet Theater performance that brings nature's cycles to life through song, dance and the art of puppetry.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

As part of its 2023 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Marvelous Metamorphoses by Connecticut-based Sova Dance & Puppet Theater on July 8 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership. 

Bring the family to an engaging Sova Dance & Puppet Theater performance that brings nature's cycles to life through song, dance and the art of puppetry. Celebrate beautiful transformations in our world and the ecological health of our planet! Caterpillar to butterfly, polliwog to frog, and more! Performers dance and sing their way through these cycles and celebrate ecological health on our planet. Learn more about this show at Click Here

Sova Dance & Puppet Theater celebrates humanity and the environment by engaging audiences with live performance, communicating that which cannot be described in words, and making art accessible to communities around the globe. Learn more about Sova Dance & Puppet Theater at sovatheater.com

Due to generous support during our 2023 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. 

For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu




