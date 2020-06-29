The 3rd Annual Five Senses Festival Announces Schedule And Ticket Sales

The third annual Five Senses Festival, returning to Litchfield County, Connecticut July 30 - August 2, 2020, today announced the schedule and ticket sales for this beloved community event, presented in a safe, socially-distanced environment that creatively incorporates wellness guidelines into the overall guest experience. The festival is produced by Washington Depot-based, world-renowned dance company Pilobolus and hosted by Spring Hill Vineyards.

Highlights from the 2020 event include (schedule subject to change):

The annual Five Senses Ball, in support of the Five Senses Festival and Pilobolus, has been reimagined to kick off the festivities on Thursday, July 30 at 6:00pm as a Supersensory Celebration. The headlining event for the evening will include a collaborative performance from renowned composer, conductor, writer and performer Rob Kapilow. Gift bags will be provided to all attendees, including pre-packaged selections of curated snacks from local farms and purveyors, and a bottle of Spring Hill Vineyards wine to enjoy on-site, as well as additional beverage service.

All three festival days (July 31-August 2) will offer:

Morning Wellness programming. Pilobolus worked with Connecticut-based wellness practitioner Kelvin Young to design three days of reconnection and rejuvenation, to elevate body, mind, and spirit. Morning programs include sound healing sessions led by Young, and guided meditation and movement classes led by other Connecticut-based practitioners that will be joining the Festival for the first time. Due to safety precautions related to COVID-19, mats and equipment will not be provided on site, participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, blocks, cushions and blankets. These sessions will be held 8-10am, at $20 per person.

Car Safari. From the imaginations of Pilobolus, a slow-motion rollercoaster of emotions for all ages will be experienced from the comfort of the guests' own vehicle. While driving down a hidden country road with the windows down, artists including Kat Edmonson, Litchfield County Choral Union, dancers from Pilobolus, aerialist Mistral Hay, and Stuart Bogie and Luke O'Malley from Superhuman Happiness, will serenade guests with music, showcase art installations and present modern dance performances. Tickets for the 75-90-minute experience will be available to visit between 10:30am and 2:30pm at $50 per vehicle.

Evening programming. Beginning at 5 PM Springhill Vineyards transforms its paths into an enchanted treasure hunt for all ages, with visual art, musical storytelling, dance, and other surprises, all in a safe, socially-distanced setting. Food and beverage will be available for purchase; headlining performances and speakers will be spotlighted on the site-specific stone amphitheater as well as a newly-constructed outdoor billboard-sized projection wall. Headliners include: Friday, July 31 - The Kat Edmonson Show with appearances by Stuart Bogie and Luke O'Malley of Superhuman Happiness and Alita Moses. Saturday, August 1 - a talk with Dani Shapiro and a performance by The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. Sunday, August 2 - a community-curated open mic night and screening of "Monkey and the White Bone Demon," followed by a talk and Q&A session with filmmaker Mirra Bank, as well as a special speaking program still to be announced. All three evenings will end with a bonfire celebration. Tickets for the evening programming will be $30 per adult, $5 per child.

Local culinary icon Cassandra Purdy will be creating pre-packaged food for pre-purchase in advance, or on-site during the evening programming. Products will be sourced from the community of local farmers and collaborators.

The program site at Spring Hill Vineyards (292 Bee Brook Road in New Preston, Connecticut) houses a sprawling, grassy field, an outdoor amphitheater designed by artist Mark Mennin using 120 tons of pink Connecticut granite; a silo housing a mirrored grotto raised 60 feet in the air created by artist Randy Polumbo; a wine cave; a state-of-the-art tasting barn, and other visual delights for visitors, including a recently installed outdoor sculpture by the American artist Nicole Eisenman, recipient of MacArthur "Genius Grant" and Guggenheim Fellowship awards, among others.

Tickets are now available on the Company's Festival website www.fivesensesfestival.com through TodayTix. On the chance of inclement weather, rain accommodations will be communicated to ticketholders in advance of their arrival.

Please leave pets at home unless they are licensed service animals. Please do not park anywhere along the entrance driveway or the main road leading up to the Five Senses Field. For additional event FAQs, please visit www.fivesensesfestival.com.

