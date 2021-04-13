[title of show] Will Be Performed at Theatre Fairfield Beginning Tomorrow

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 13, 2021  

Theatre Fairfield will present [title of show], beginning tomorrow, April 14 and running through Sunday, April 18.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen, with a book by Hunter Bell.

All Tickets Sold at the Quick Center Box Office. Tickets are $10 General Admission and $5 for all students.

[title of show] is a musical play about writing a musical play - and it is largely a true story. Two guys answered an ad for a musical theatre festival looking for new work. They had only three weeks to write the piece so they quickly engaged two women friends to help out. Where the application asked for [title of show], they left it as it was, even keeping the brackets in place.

[title of show] is the journey of four talented singer-actor-writers from off-off Broadway to Broadway in 90 minutes. It celebrates their friendship and creative process in all its fun, frustrations, and glory.

Theatre Fairfield will also live-stream the show from the Wien Black Box Theatre in real time.

Learn more at https://www.theatre-fairfield.org/titleofshow.


