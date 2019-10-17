THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes To Ridgfield Just In Time For Halloween

Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the one-and-only "Brad Majors" himself, Barry Bostwick live in person! See the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display, costume contest, and more at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm. Be a part of this party celebrating more than four decades of the phenomenon that has sparked fans to dress up and shout lines in movie theaters across the world. Put your hands on your hips for the "Time Warp" and sing your loudest "Hot Patootie" as you enjoy a screening of the film with all your favorite creatures of the night. Following the film, Barry Bostwick ("Brad Majors") will dish on all his best behind-the-scenes stories, working with Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon and so much more. Brad! Janet! Dr. Scott! Rocky! Whichever character you decide to be, make it your best costume and enter the fun contest. Give yourself over to absolute pleasure with The 45th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick: Film Screening Party, Costume Contest, Audience Partici-Pation Plus Live Talkback And Q&A With Barry! This event is part of Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series and Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series.

Based on the hit play with music, book and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, who also co-wrote the screenplay and played 'Riff Raff' on stage and in the film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show was a phenomenon in the mid-70s that had teenagers dressing in drag, throwing toast, shouting lines at the screen such as "Superman!" (when actor, Barry Bostwick as Brad, removes his Clark Kent-type glasses) shooting squirt guns during the rain scene, throwing rice during the wedding scene, and acting out the film in front of the screen. Lines of costumed movie-goers would form around the block for the midnight screenings of the darkly comic, gender-bending musical horror film that gave young people who were a bit different a place to come together and feel accepted and safe. The plot focuses on a seemingly normal couple, Brad & Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) who break down on a rainy night and seek assistance at a creepy house inhabited by mad-scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) a "sweet transvestite from transexual Transylvania." Afraid and horrified at first, Brad and Janet soon fall under his spell and find themselves a part of the merry melee. The film is a parody of and tribute to the B movie horror films and science fiction films of the 1930s. Among other hilarious and unexpected moments, the film features an appearance by rock star, Meat Loaf who sings "Hot Patootie."

Time is fleeting, so dig out your corset, grab the hairspray to do up your best Magenta hair and don your fishnets because you've got a show to see and a party to be a part of at The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 26th!

For tickets ($45- $115) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You