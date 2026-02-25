THE IRISH...AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY Set for March Run at Music Theatre of CT

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage, Fairfield County's award-winning professional theatre company, continues their 39th season with Frank McCourt's The Irish…and How They Got That Way. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day and set in an Irish pub, this funny, heartfelt, and music-filled journey brings modern Irish history vividly to life. The production runs from March 6th through the 22nd with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

The Irish…and How They Got That Way is an irreverent history of the Irish through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela's Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man). McCourt's razor-sharp wit, coupled with his trademark bitter irony, and his boundless love for the Irish People are all underscored by glorious music extending all the way from the auld Irish folk ballades, through George M. Cohan's patriotic love songs to America, World War II standards sung in movies, USOs and foxholes all over the world, and including the latest from contemporary Ireland's U2.

The Irish…and How They Got That Way stars Zachary Anderson (MTC- La Cage Aux Folles, Master Class), Hillary Ekwall (Nat'l Tour- Cabaret, How The Grinch…), Jeff Raab (Off B'way- Skyscraper, MTC- Ghost), Joseph Torello (Lincoln Center- Show Boat, Carnegie Hall- Guys & Dolls with Nathan Lane), and Erin Margaret Williams (MTC- The Fox on the Fairway, Valley Shakespeare- As You Like It).

The Irish…and How They Got That Way is directed by Kevin Connors with music direction by Zachary Anderson. The production team includes stage management by Lou Ursone, scenic design by Sean Sanford, props design by Kimberly Slosek, lighting design by Peter Petrino, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, and sound design by Jon Damast.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online at Music Theatre of CT or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Saturday, March 7th at 8pm- Opening Night

MTC MainStage extends its heartfelt thanks to its season sponsors, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA. MTC MainStage also thanks O'Neill's Irish Pub & Restaurant for their partnership for Opening Night.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATRE OF CONNECTICUT AND MTC MAINSTAGE

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 35 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and “buried treasures” of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization. For more information, visit www.musictheatreofct.com.