Palace Theater to Host IMMIGRANT STORIES – ANTONIETTA BARBATO in April

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., Antonietta Barbato will share her family's powerful story of immigrating to the United States—being raised in a traditional Italian household and ultimately integrating into a new country while preserving and celebrating Italy's rich heritage and culture.

A second-generation daughter of Italian immigrant parents, Barbato grew up in a home where English was not spoken. She was raised as if she were living in Italy, immersed in the traditions passed down by her parents and grandmother. While navigating two cultures presented challenges early on, those experiences became the foundation of her strength, identity, and success.

The joy of sharing Italian heritage and culture has long been a dream for Antonietta and her husband, Luigi, who was born in Italy. Together, they instilled a deep pride in their children and sought ways to extend that pride to the broader community.

In 2010, Antonietta helped found Sorelle d'Italia in America in Southington alongside four other women. As President of the organization in 2018, she launched an Italian folkloric dance group. Fifteen years later, the group continues to thrive with more than 100 members, serving as a vibrant celebration of Italian culture and tradition.

Tickets are FREE but reservations are required and can be made at the Box Office: 203-346-2000.