THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON Sets Sail At TheaterWorks This Month

An extraordinary tale of love, adventure, and luminous storytelling sets sail as TheaterWorks will present The Old Man and the Old Moon, a musical created by PigPen Theatre Co.

Running from March 28 – April 13, 2025, on the Gyder MainStage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, this production serves as the grand finale of TheaterWorks' 2024-2025 MainStage season, promising audiences an immersive journey filled with music, magic, and wonder.

Directed by Chris Hamby, TheaterWorks' C W McMillin Executive Director, with Music Direction by Lincoln Wright, TheaterWorks' Resident Music Director, this imaginative tale follows an Old Man tasked with refilling the moon's light each night. When his wife unexpectedly embarks on an adventure of her own, he sets off on a sweeping journey across land and sea to find her, encountering whimsical characters, extraordinary challenges, and breathtaking revelations along the way.

A Storytelling Experience Like No Other The Old Man and the Old Moon is an original folk musical that seamlessly blends live music, inventive shadow puppetry, and dynamic ensemble storytelling to create a truly one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. Created by PigPen Theatre Co., a group of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama graduates, the show has been praised for its whimsical charm, heartfelt storytelling, and imaginative stagecraft. Since its debut, The Old Man and the Old Moon has captivated audiences across the country with its humor, adventure, and touching themes of love and memory.

Bringing this enchanting story to life is an exceptionally talented ensemble of seven local actors and musicians, who will not only portray multiple characters but also perform live music throughout the show, playing their own instruments on stage:

Ryan Monaghan

Naya Dell

Eeshan Kumar

Norine Lindeman

Isaac Greenland

Brenna Keck

Brady Anderson

From the Director Chris Hamby, TheaterWorks' C W McMillin Executive Director and director of the production, shares his excitement: "The Old Man and The Old Moon is a different kind of story for TheaterWorks to tell. I am excited about the raw storytelling aspects of this show where the ensemble of performers use music, puppetry, and their own performance to take us on this exciting adventure."

From the Music Director Lincoln Wright, TheaterWorks' Resident Music Director, reflects on the power of the show: "I had the opportunity to see a production of this show last year; it renewed my faith in the power of theater to enchant and inspire an audience. I was totally caught up in it -- it's an adventure tale, but also a charming love story. We've been so fortunate to find a group of tremendously talented actors, all local, who will sing and play instruments live on stage while bringing this story to life. I can't wait for TheaterWorks audiences to see it!"

Tickets & Special Performance Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at theaterworks.org or by calling the Box Office at 623-815-7930. Ticket prices range from $43 - $49.

The 7:30pm performance on Saturday, April 5th, is a Pay What You Can Performance, sponsored by the City of Peoria, ensuring accessibility for all theatergoers. Tickets for this special performance start at just $7.

