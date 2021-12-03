THE NUTCRACKER Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse December 10 - 12

Visions of sugar plums will dance across The Ridgefield Playhouse stage once again, as the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, December 10 at 7pm; Saturday, December 11 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 12 at 11am and 2pm.

In a magical land where sugarplums dance and flowers waltz to tell the classic tale of a young girl and her Nutcracker Prince, Tchaikovsky's soaring score, graceful ballerinas, wooden soldiers who come to life and a bigger-than-life Christmas tree will make the holidays bright for young and old! This event is part of Xfinity Family Series with Support from HamletHub.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($20 - $30) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.