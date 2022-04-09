Sweet Baby James Pays Tribute to James Taylor at The Ridgefield Playhouse

James Taylor is one of the great singers and songwriters of his era, so it's no surprise that there's tribute acts out there. But what is surprising is the authentic emotion that Sweet Baby James - America's #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist - can channel into every one of those great songs, from "Fire And Rain" to "You've Got A Friend" to "Carolina On My Mind."

Hear these classics and many more when Sweet Baby James rolls into The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday May 7, 2020 at 8pm, as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car and 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series. As a special charitable initiative at this show, additional donations can be made at checkout to go directly to Ridgefield Responds - Ukraine. These funds will be used to provide relief to refugees and other victims of the crisis in Ukraine, and offer goods such as water, food, medicine and clothing to those in need. All donations are tax deductible.

James Taylor is the archetype of the singer-songwriter, with introspective songs set to sparse but powerful melodies that possess tremendous depth and power. It's no wonder these songs stand the test of time, and no wonder that there's a legion of talented artists that love to interpret them in their own style. With Sweet Baby James, it's a very literal interpretation, dedicated to faithful reproductions of all of James Taylor's classic songs. Close your eyes and you might think James Taylor is on stage, at the peak of his powers...instead it's Sweet Baby James in the intimate setting of The Ridgefield Playhouse.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($30 - $35) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.



Follow us on Instagram: @RidgefieldPlayhouse Twitter: @RPlayhouse

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/