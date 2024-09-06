News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: FEINSTEIN/FALL EVENTS at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

JORGENSEN: Look what’s in Storrs for You this Fall!

Sep. 06, 2024
Spotlight: FEINSTEIN/FALL EVENTS at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Image
The self-described "Ambassador of The Great American Songbook," Michael Feinstein pays homage to the late great Tony Bennett in his concert My Tribute to Tony Bennett.

Over the past three decades, Feinstein has brought music from the Great American Songbook from the White House to the Sydney Opera House, and many venues in between. Nominated for multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to preserving and celebrating this music through educational programs, Master Classes, and more. Don't miss this special tribute to the incredible legacy of Tony Bennett.




