Spotlight: FEINSTEIN/FALL EVENTS at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The self-described "Ambassador of The Great American Songbook," Michael Feinstein pays homage to the late great Tony Bennett in his concert My Tribute to Tony Bennett.

Over the past three decades, Feinstein has brought music from the Great American Songbook from the White House to the Sydney Opera House, and many venues in between. Nominated for multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to preserving and celebrating this music through educational programs, Master Classes, and more. Don't miss this special tribute to the incredible legacy of Tony Bennett.

Comments