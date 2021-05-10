Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Summer Camp offers 2, two-week sessions running Mondays through Fridays from 9:00am–3:00pm.

May. 10, 2021  

Shubert Theatre New Haven's Summer Theater & Arts Camp Returns This July

The Shubert Theatre New Haven's popular Summer Theater & Arts Camp will return this July 6-30, 2021 with an "in-person" camp at Co-Op High School, located just a block from the Shubert Theatre.

The Summer Camp offers 2, two-week sessions running Mondays through Fridays from 9:00am-3:00pm. The camp is formatted for children entering 3rd through 8th grade in Fall, 2021, and offers two programs to choose from: Theater & Arts Camp or Musical Revue Camp.

The Shubert's Summer Camp is a great way for children to enhance and share their theatrical and artistic talents while making new friends. This unique arts camp offers classes in theater, visual arts and movement using the theme of create/move/play. Tuition includes all class materials, free daily breakfast, lunch and snacks, and a custom Shubert Camp T-shirt. The camp is open to both New Haven and non-New Haven residents.

Classes are taught by professional artists, teaching artists, and emerging student teaching assistants in a safe, friendly and arts-rich environment. Shubert Summer Camp is licensed by the CT Office of Early Childhood and follows all OEC and New Haven COVID-19 guidelines. Masks will be worn by staff and campers at all times. Social distancing and health protocols will be followed.

Registration for the Shubert Summer Camp is now open. A limited amount of partial needs-based financial aid is available.

For a complete list of Shubert Summer Camp programs visit shubertcamp.com.


