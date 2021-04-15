Shubert Theater Partners With Griffin Health to Offer Vaccinations to New Haven Residents

New Haven's Shubert Theater is teaming up with Griffin Health's mobile vaccination team, to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to New Haven residents, WFSB reports.

The last time the theater hosted a show was "Cats" on March 8, 2020. It has been closed since due to the pandemic.

"The Shubert has been here for over 100 years and its only because of the residents, the people of CT, but more importantly the people of New Haven supporting us for all these years and I wanted to make sure that something I could do, is give back them, to say thank you," said Anthony McDonald, executive director of the Shubert Theater.

McDonald was the one who pitched the idea to the city of offering their space.

The original plans for the walk-in clinics called for the the Johnson & Johnson dose, but they quickly switched gears when the Centers for Disease Control put a pause on that particular vaccine.

"It's great to see a lot of folks coming in these doors, getting their protection and I think the fact that we were able to pivot so quickly from Johnson and Johnson to I think Moderna today, shows just how hard folks are working to make sure we get through this pandemic and protect our community," said New Haven Alder Eli Sabin.

The mobile vaccination team will be back at the theater today, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will return in four weeks on May 12 and 14th to administer the second doses.

