Shows Added To MY NAME IS ASHER LEV At Playhouse On Park

My Name is Asher Lev, the award-winning play by Aaron Posner, based on the best-selling novel by Chaim Potok, opens at Playhouse on Park on April 26. Due to strong ticket sales and many shows already close to selling out, several shows have been added to the run.

My Name is Asher Lev is a stirring adaptation of a modern classic that presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist. Asher Lev is a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. Additional shows include: Sunday, April 28 at 7pm, Saturday May 11 at 2pm, and Sunday, May 12 at 7pm.

Starring in this production are: Jordan Sobel (Recent credits include: Penguin Rep: CLEVER LITTLE LIES; Asolo Rep: DISGRACED; A.R.T.: THE DONKEY SHOW;Television: THE VILLAGE [NBC]) as Asher Lev, Stefanie Londino (Off-Broadway: HERE Arts Center: Sybil WHISKEYPANTS; Actors Temple Theatre: FLAK HOUSE; The York Theatre: Madeline WHAT DO CRITICS KNOW?; Cortland Repertory Theatre: Jo WOMEN IN JEOPARDY) as Woman, and Dan Shor (Playhouse on Park: THE CHOSEN, Pittsburgh Public, Guthrie, Mabou Mines, Old Globe Theaters among others. TV: JESSICA JONES, BULL, BLUE BLOODS, series regular: Film: CROWN HEIGHTS, TRON, BILL AND TEDS EXCELLENT ADVENTURE) as The Men. My Name is Asher Lev runs April 24-May 12. Tickets are now on sale and are $30-$40. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available.

Group rates are also available for this production. Groups of 10 or more save 10% over individual ticket sales and receive one additional complimentary ticket. To purchase tickets, or for additional information, please call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





