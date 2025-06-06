Sharon Playhouse Reveals Casting For 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sharon Playhouse will continue its tradition of pairing extraordinary talent from Broadway, television and film with talented local theater artists from the region and beyond, proudly announces casting for the 2025 season.

"We’re thrilled to introduce the incredible casts of our 2025 season! From legendary performances to thrilling mysteries, this season is packed with unforgettable talent, music, and stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Join us at the Sharon Playhouse for memorable experiences you won’t forget!" – Artistic Director, Carl Andress

The 2025 MainStage lineup kicks off with the foot-stomping musical hit Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, with direction and musical staging by Greg Santos (June 20-July 6). The cast features: Chance Michael Wall as “Carl Perkins” & music direction, Matthew Schatz as “Johnny Cash,” Alex Burnette as “Jerry Lee Lewis,” Alessandro Viviano as “Elvis Presley," Zach Cossman as “Sam Phillips,” Lucy Rhoades as “Dyanne,” Josh Karam as “Jay Perkins,” and Alec Sisco as “W.S. ‘Fluke’ Holland.”

Next up is the heartwarming, classic family musical, Annie by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan, directed by Artistic Director Carl Andress, with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson (July 26-August 10). The cast features Avery Hope (Annie National Tour) as “Annie,” Courtney Balan (The Prom on Broadway, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown at Sharon Playhouse) as “Miss Hannigan,” Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock on Broadway, Next to Normal at Barrington Stage) as “Oliver Warbucks,” Savannah Stevenson (The Prom and Oliver! at Sharon Playhouse) as “Grace Farrell,” Harrison Drake (Annie National Tour) as “Rooster Hannigan,” Landry Champlin (American Idol Season 23, Rock of Ages at Sharon Playhouse) as “Lily St. Regis,” and Michael Kevin Baldwin (Beauty and the Beast, Shear Madness at Sharon Playhouse) as “FDR.” The orphans will be portrayed by Molly Glowacki as “Molly”, Apollonia Sbano as “Pepper”, Lyra Wilder as “Duffy”, Juliana Ferreira as “Kate,” Emily Hughes as “Tessie”, C.C. Stevenson as “July,” and Maris Jenter. The ensemble features: Rudd Anderson, Bella Bosco, Emily Burg, Richie Crane, Andy Delgado, Kai Horvit, Jakob Kerr-Lucero, Katelin Lopes, Molly Model, Sophie Nassiri Morvillo, Michael Siktberg, Sasha Spitz and Jonathan Zalaski. “Sandy,” Annie’s lovable dog, will be played by Bailey, who is trained by the legendary William Berloni, and handled by Nicole Cardona.

Then comes A.R. Gurney’s uproarious domestic, canine comedy Sylvia, directed by Colin Hanlon (August 29-September 7). The cast features: Jennifer Cody (Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, Something Rotten and Steel Magnolias at Sharon Playhouse) in the title role of “Sylvia,” Jonathan Walker (The Lifespan of a Fact at Sharon Playhouse) as “Greg,” Jennifer Van Dyck (The Lifespan of a Fact at Sharon Playhouse) as “Kate,” and Sienna Brann as “Tom, Phyllis, & Leslie.”



Ringing in the fall is the thrilling whodunit The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Hunter Foster (September 26-October 5). The cast features: Dana Domenick as “Mollie Ralston,” Reid Sinclair as “Giles Ralston,” Will Nash Broyles as "Christopher Wren,” Sandy York as “Mrs. Boyle,” Dick Terhune as “Major Metcalf,” Caroline Kinsolving as “Miss Casewell,” Ricky Oliver as “Mr. Paravicini,” and Christopher McLinden as “Detective Sergeant Trotter.”

On September 12, the Playhouse will welcome back the legendary Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Psycho Beach Party, Ibsen’s Ghost) to star in a special one-night-only staged reading of his hilarious and outrageous comedy, Die, Mommie, Die!, directed by Carl Andress. The fifth annual presentation of Writers Playground, a ten-minute play festival of new works by local playwrights, will take place on September 18-19. The season will conclude with a soon-to-be named holiday title presented in December by the YouthStage Company.

The 2025 Summer YouthStage lineup will include Sharon Playhouse Stars, 101 Dalmatians Kids, directed and choreographed by Sarah Cuoco, Finding Nemo Jr. directed by Kent Burnham and choreographed by Kimiye Corwin, a new original play for kids The Great Amusement Park Mystery! written by Michael Kevin Baldwin and directed by Ricky Oliver, an original musical revue devised and directed by Ricky Oliver titled Kids Cabaret, and the debut of a new pre-professional program for 15-20 year-olds, The Launchpad Company, performing Once Upon a Mattress by Mary Rodgers, Marshall Barer, Jay Thompson, and Dean Fuller, directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin, with choreography and associate direction by Will Nash Broyles and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson.

Sharon Playhouse is proud to partner with Casting by ARC, a leading Broadway casting agency, as its official casting team. Duncan Stewart, CSA and Jaron Cole led the efforts. The season design team includes Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (Scenic Design), Kathleen DeAngelis (Costume Design), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Design), Graham Stone (Sound Design), Bobbie Zlotnik (Wig & Makeup Design). The Production Team is led by Alix Lewis (Technical Director) and Caroline Lapinski (Production Manager). Kristine Schlachter (Production Stage Manager) and Cameron Fleck (Assistant Stage Manager) are the stage management team for the season.



The Sharon Playhouse, led by Carl Andress (Artistic Director), Meghan Flanagan (Managing Director) and Michael Kevin Baldwin (Education and Community Director), is a professional, regional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft.

