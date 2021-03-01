Sharon Playhouse Launches WRITERS PLAYGROUND

The historic Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT has launched a festival of new ten minute plays and musicals: Sharon Playhouse Writers Playground.

The Writers Playground is committed to giving the talented writers, performers, directors and technicians in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut as well as the neighboring communities in New York and Massachusetts a platform to showcase their talents in their own backyard and see their visions realized. The Playhouse also hopes to empower all people of any age and background to use their voice to tell diverse stories of self-expression and creativity.

Submissions will be accepted from writers in four different categories, Adult (writers 19 years of age and older) Plays & Musicals and Youth (writers 18 years of age and younger) Plays & Musicals, from local applicants within 50 miles of the playhouse in Sharon, CT. The submission deadline is May 1, 2021. Performances of the chosen works will be on August 28-29 2021.

"We are so happy to share the talents of our local artists with our audience. There is a true need for this type of outlet and we are thrilled we can host this new festival to achieve this goal." said Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager.

Works chosen will have performances this summer as part of the Playhouse Live Drive-In entertainment, which returns after a successful season in 2020.

In addition to the Writers Playground, the 2021 Playhouse Summer season will include an even wider selection of entertainment including Broadway, Pop, Motown, Classical concerts, film, comedy, variety and the return of the very popular Dinner Cabaret Series.

Managing Director Robert Levinstein added, "After the wonderful response we had last year, we're going bigger and bolder this year...a bigger stage, more variety, and expanded educational programming for children and teens...of course following all the health guidelines set by the federal and state governments."

More information, including submission requirements for the Writers Playground, can be found at the playhouse website: www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit 501c-3 theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.