Shakespeare on the Sound Postpones THE TEMPEST

Shakespeare on the Sound has announced the postponement of its 25th Anniversary production of The Tempest in Pinkney Park this summer.

"The decision to postpone was difficult and painful but one we felt necessary to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and community at large," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, they have suspended all educational tours, in-school workshops, and will be unable to perform the pre-show Shakespeare in 30 Minutes this June.

"Conscious of the ever-changing information regarding Covid-19, we are hopeful that we will be able to find new ways to connect with you over the course of the coming months. Currently, we are working with schools and libraries to provide virtual educational programming for students and adults. As of now, we are uncertain as to whether we will be able to hold summer camps. We will communicate programming update in future newsletters and on our website."

The company has programming scheduled for this fall, including a Macbeth reunion reading and its holiday reading of A Christmas Carol.

The company is asking for donations from those who are able.

"If you value Shakespeare on Sound in your community and would like to ensure a 25th season, please consider a tax-deductible donation of any amount."

Donate here.





