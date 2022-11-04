Sacred Heart University's Academic Music Program Presents World Of Music Festival
The event is on Tuesday, November 15, at 7 p.m.
SHU's World of Music Festival features a concert dedicated to the Brazilian song form, Choro, a musical genre created in the late 1800s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, combining European dance forms with Samba and Jazz rhythms.
Featuring Tim Moran on woodwinds, Joe Carter on violão, Leco Reis on bass and Nanny Assis on percussion.
WHERE: The Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue Fairfield, CT 06825
WHEN: Tuesday, November 15, at 7 p.m.
SPONSOR: Sacred Heart University
TICKETS: This event is free to attend and open to the public.
