Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents Salsa and Latin Jazz with 10-time Grammy winner, Eddie Palmieri, as part of the SHU Jazz Series

Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. His playing skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri.

In 1961, Palmieri formed his own band, La Perfecta, which featured an unconventional front line of trombones rather than the trumpets customary in Latin orchestras. This created an innovative sound that mixed American jazz into Afro-Caribbean rhythms, surprising critics and fans alike.

In 1975, Palmieri won the first-ever Grammy for Best Latin Recording for The Sun of Latin Music. He's won 10 Grammys to date, including two for his influential recording with Tito Puente, Obra Maestra/Masterpiece. Recognizing Palmieri as an American icon, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., recorded two of Palmieri's performances for its archives in 1988.

In 2013, Eddie Palmieri was awarded the coveted Jazz Master award by the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA). The NEA Jazz Master award is the highest honor an American Jazz artist can receive.

In 2017, Palmieri celebrated his 81st birthday after concluding a year-long tour entitled EP @ 80.

The performance will take place at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield, Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.. $48, general admission; $68, VIP. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.