STAGE DOOR MEDIUM LIVE! to Return to Branford's Legacy Theatre In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Branford's Legacy Theatre will continue to pull back the curtain on the theatre's 5th anniversary season with the latest addition to the 2025 lineup. Back by popular demand, Stage Door Medium Live! will return to the theatre for two performances only on February 21 and 22, 2025, at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.

"Last year, the energy in the sold-out theatre during Jimmy Moses' event was electric," said Legacy Theatre Associate Artistic Director Colin Sheehan. "He connected with so many loved ones (and even some pets) of members of the audience. It was fascinating and emotional, whether you received an impromptu reading or observed one in real time. We are so excited to be welcoming Jimmy back to Legacy in 2025 and are thrilled to share that we have added a second night of Stage Door Medium Live! next year due to how popular the event was this past season. I cannot wait to see what messages will come through in February - book your tickets now before they sell out!"

Hailed as Broadway's go-to Medium, Jimmy Moses is the Stage Door Medium! Having read and worked with some of Broadway's finest, including Tony Award Winners Stephanie J Block and Betty Buckley, as well as Broadway standouts like Jenn Colella, Eva Noblezada, Julia Murney, and hundreds more, Jimmy is coming to Legacy Theatre for two special nights of live audience readings! As a practicing Medium for the last ten years, Jimmy brings a lot of heart and a little bit of humor with him when connecting with the other side. Stage Door Medium Live! promises to be a night of genuine connection and undeniable proof from our loved ones who've passed, in addition to an interactive Q&A where audience members can ask their biggest questions about the other side!

The 2025 Season at Legacy Theatre will also include the recently announced Mainstage Season, featuring A Spoonful of Sherman, Long Days, Sweeney Todd, and Noises Off, the Sunday Broadway Concert Series, featuring J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan, Norbert Leo Butz, Euan Morton, Nicholas Rodriguez, Donna McKechnie, and Karen Mason, a Family Series, special events, and more. Additional titles will be announced in the coming weeks via Legacy's website, emails, and social channels.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

The Legacy Theatre is a professional regional theatre company that enhances the Connecticut shoreline's cultural scene, economy, educational opportunities, and quality of life through live theatre and related programs. This historic theatre in the Stony Creek village of Branford offers Mainstage Productions, Broadway Concerts, a Family Series, holiday performances, new works, classes, special events, and more to the town of Branford, the shoreline, and beyond. The Legacy strives to be a premiere Arts house and to ensure ongoing seasons of uplifting, inspiring, and challenging professional theatre, and theatre training, for all. With a dedicated staff and supportive volunteer base, Legacy Theatre enters their fifth season in Stony Creek in 2025. More information on Legacy Theatre can be found at www.legacytheatrect.org. @LegacyTheatreCT

Comments