Cast Announced for Theater Works Hartford's CIRCUS FIRE

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The cast of Theater Works Hartford's production of Circus Fire, running April 16 to May 23 at the First Company Governor's Foot Guard, has been announced.

Conceived by Jacques Lamarre, Jared Mezzocchi and Rob Ruggiero, Circus Fire is written by Lamarre and has multimedia experience and direction by Mezzocchi.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There are additional performances on May 2 at noon and 5 p.m. On May 16, there will only be a 2:30 p.m. performance. There will be no performances on May 19.