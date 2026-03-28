Cast Announced for Theater Works Hartford's CIRCUS FIRE
The production runs April 16 to May 23.
The cast of Theater Works Hartford's production of Circus Fire, running April 16 to May 23 at the First Company Governor's Foot Guard, has been announced.
Conceived by Jacques Lamarre, Jared Mezzocchi and Rob Ruggiero, Circus Fire is written by Lamarre and has multimedia experience and direction by Mezzocchi.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There are additional performances on May 2 at noon and 5 p.m. On May 16, there will only be a 2:30 p.m. performance. There will be no performances on May 19.
The cast includes Mike Boland, Constantino Fernandez, Olivia Nicole Hoffman, Rebecka Jones, Caroline Kinsolving, Anastasia Maglaras, Eric Orsini, Stuart Rider, Janelle Anne Robinson, Godfrey L. Simmons Jr, Marco Verna, and Dan Welton.
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