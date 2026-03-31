Elizabeth Stanley & A.J. Shively To Star In NEXT TO NORMAL In Concert At Connecticut Stage Company

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Connecticut Stage Company continues its third season with Next to Normal in concert, starring Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town) as Diana and A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star) as Dan, as well as Gabi Carrubba (Bat Boy, Just in Time) as Natalie, Gianni Palmarini as Gabe, Ethan Riordan (Parade Nat'l Tour) as Henry, and Eric Chambliss (Fiddler on the Roof, Jersey Boys) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

Performances are May 2 at 7pm & May 3 at 2pm at New Canaan Library in New Canaan, CT.

Directed by Kate Simone, music direction by Mason Frasher, choreography by Chris McNiff, and produced by Lorah Haskins, Next to Normal will be produced in partnership with New Canaan Library. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the library.

With an electrifying pop/rock score by Tom Kitt and an honest, gut-wrenching book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Next to Normal is recommended for those ages 14+ for portrayal of mental illness, grief, suicide, depression, and drug use.

"Our audiences will connect with this musical in powerful and impactful ways, as they see themselves reflected in these characters and relationships. We are looking forward to sharing this poignant story and gripping music, augmented by several local organizations to bring support for those during Mental Health Awareness Month." -Lorah Haskins, producer

We can't wait for our audiences to see this electrifying musical led by Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley and A.J. Shively right on the library stage." -Kate Simone, director

Tickets for Next to Normal are available now at www.ConnecticutStageCompany.org. Space is limited.

After the performance on Saturday, May 2, there will be a talkback with the Tony Award winning and Pulitzer Prize winning composer of Next to Normal, Tom Kitt.

Supplemental programming and resources regarding the show's content will be available.

A post-show talkback with mental health professionals will be presented at New Canaan Library on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30pm.